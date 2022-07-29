Baseball: Tigers restart season by shutting out Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Nishi pitched seven innings and three relievers finished up the four-hit shutout as the Hanshin Tigers resumed play after Japan's All-Star break with a 6-0 win over the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows on Friday. The Tigers, who set a league record this spring with nine straight losses to start a season, took over sole possession of second place, 10 games back of Yakult. The Hiroshima Carp are a game behind Hanshin in third after their 9-0 loss to the last-place Chunichi Dragons. At Hyogo Prefecture's historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka, Nishi (7-6) allowed four hits and a walk a...