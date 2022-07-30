URGENT: Japan says eyeing joint project for next-generation chips with U.S.
The Japanese government said Friday that it will launch a new research center for next-generation semiconductors, eyeing a joint development arrangement with the United States for the crucial technology. The announcement was made as the top foreign and economic officials from both countries gathered for a meeting in Washington to affirm their cooperation on enhancing economic security such as through resilient supply chains for semiconductors.