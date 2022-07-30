FEATURE: Hair donations booming in Japan but know-how still lacking

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is seeing a rise in programs to donate hair to make medical wigs for children suffering from cancer and other diseases, but a lack of knowledge among donors and a shortage of manufacturers is holding back progress. Hair donation, which began in the United States in the 1990s, is gathering steam in Japan against the backdrop of increased awareness of volunteer activities. Social media sites about how to grow out one's hair are also helping boost momentum. But as Japan has only a small number of barbers and aestheticians capable of making medical wigs from human hair, production cannot kee...