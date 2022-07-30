Soccer: Consadole draw 2-2 with Grampus after late Aoki equalizer

Ryota Aoki's injury-time equalizer snared Consadole Sapporo a share of the points in a 2-2 draw Saturday with J-League first-division opponents Nagoya Grampus. Kenta Hasegawa's Nagoya side looked set to come away with the spoils after Mateus gave them a 2-1 lead in the 81st minute at Sapporo's Atsubetsu Stadium. But Aoki put Mihailo Petrovic's men back on level terms in the second minute of time added, poking home from point-blank range when the ball spilled to him off a corner kick. "I'm relieved we equalized," Aoki said. "We talked about the importance of getting the win and three points. I ...
