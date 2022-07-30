Baseball: Lions solidify PL lead as Yoza shuts out Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Kaito Yoza scattered seven hits over the distance for his first career shutout as the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions beat the SoftBank Hawks 6-0 on Saturday. The Lions' second straight win at the Hawks' home park, Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, moved them 1-1/2 games ahead of second-place SoftBank. A submarine right-hander, Yoza (8-3) struck out five without allowing a walk. He had the Hawks' hitters off balance the entire game, while his infielders turned three double plays behind him. "The atmosphere within the team is really good, so I took the mound trying to keep that going for another game,"...