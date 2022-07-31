Top Japan chefs group to open Japanese cuisine theme park in China

Newsfrom Japan

A group formed by top Japanese chefs will open a theme park in China as part of efforts to further popularize Japanese food culture in the world’s second-largest economy.

Chefoodo said in a recent press release that it would collaborate with leading Chinese food conglomerate Bright Food (Group) Co. to bring the interactive facility to life, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn about and sample different styles of Japanese cuisine.

The group, which signed a business partnership with Bright Food at the end of June, established a local subsidiary in Shanghai in July to foster exchange...