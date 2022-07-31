Soccer: Hayashi continues scoring streak for Sint-Truiden

Daichi Hayashi scored in a second straight game for Sint-Truiden on Saturday, netting a late equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Belgian top-flight opponents Gent. The 25-year-old striker pulled the visitors level from a corner kick in the 82nd minute at Ghelamco Arena, canceling out an early opener from Gent forward Hugo Cuypers. Hayashi earned the set piece by forcing a diving save from Gent keeper Davy Roef, then connected with Stan Van Dessel's out-swinging corner kick, nodding in from the middle of the area. Japanese compatriots Shinji Kagawa, Daiki Hashioka and Daniel Schmidt also started f...
Kyodo News

