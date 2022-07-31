Baseball: Ohtani homers, scores go-ahead run as Angels beat Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani belted his 22nd homer and later scored the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Angels came back to beat the Texas Rangers 9-7 Saturday. The two-way superstar put the Halos ahead 3-2 with a three-run bomb in the third, then scored his second run in the eighth, when Luis Rengifo's two-RBI double broke a 7-7 tie. After flying out to lead off the first, Ohtani made no mistake in his next at-bat against Texas starter Glenn Otto, locking onto a low 1-0 changeup and sending it 129 meters over Angel Stadium's center field wall. The lead was short-lived, however, with Marcus Semien's three-ru...