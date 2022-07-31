Baseball: Wada snaps Hawks losing streak with win over Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Tsuyoshi Wada allowed a run over five innings to pitch the SoftBank Hawks to a 4-2 win Sunday over the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions that snapped a four-game losing streak. The win at PayPay Dome was Wada's first since June 19. The 41-year-old former Chicago Cubs lefty improved to 3-2. He allowed seven hits and walked two while striking out six. Seibu opened the scoring in the first inning on a pair of poorly hit flies that dropped into left for hits, coupled with a sacrifice bunt. "I allowed a run in the first and I got a little flustered, but from the second inning I was able to regain ...