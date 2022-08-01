Tokyo stocks open higher on firm Wall St., strong yen weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday as gains following advances on Wall Street late last week were mostly offset by selling on the yen's recent strengthening against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 9.37 points, or 0.03 percent, from Friday to 27,811.01. The broader Topix index was up 2.30 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,942.61. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, rubber product, and wholesale trade issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 133.37-38 yen compared with 133.17-27 yen in New York and...