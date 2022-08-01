Baseball: Angels waste Ohtani's effort in series finale vs Rangers

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani had two hits and a pair of walks for the Los Angeles Angels, who dropped the finale of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Sunday. Ohtani tripled and came around to score the Angels' opening run on a Luis Rengifo single in the first inning at Anaheim Stadium as the Angels took a 2-1 lead through the fourth. Ohtani also singled on a 2-for-2 day but the team lost their third game of the four in the series to fall to a 6-18 record in July. Elier Hernandez hit an RBI sacrifice fly off Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers to tie the game in the fifth,...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News