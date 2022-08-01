Baseball: Angels waste Ohtani's effort in series finale vs Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani had two hits and a pair of walks for the Los Angeles Angels, who dropped the finale of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Sunday. Ohtani tripled and came around to score the Angels' opening run on a Luis Rengifo single in the first inning at Anaheim Stadium as the Angels took a 2-1 lead through the fourth. Ohtani also singled on a 2-for-2 day but the team lost their third game of the four in the series to fall to a 6-18 record in July. Elier Hernandez hit an RBI sacrifice fly off Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers to tie the game in the fifth,...