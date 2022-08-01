Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm Wall St. despite strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning, tracking advances on Wall Street late last week, although sentiment was weighed down by a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 131.63 points, or 0.47 percent, from Friday to 27,933.27. The broader Topix index was up 11.50 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,951.81. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, wholesale trade and air transportation issues.