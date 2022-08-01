Japan gov't panel to propose another record minimum-wage hike

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese government panel is expected to propose raising the average minimum wage for fiscal 2022 by a record 30 yen or more from 930 yen ($7) an hour, sources familiar with the plan said Monday, as the country battles accelerating inflation. The focal point of discussion at the panel is how much the recent rise in inflation should be taken into account, with representatives from labor and management failing to reach an agreement at the previous round of discussions late July. The labor side is calling for a big increase in minimum pay as the cost of living is rising while the management sid...