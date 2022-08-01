Economic minister Yamagiwa given startup-nurturing portfolio

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday appointed economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa to the newly-created post of minister in charge of startups as part of the government's innovation push it believes is critical to driving economic growth. The government is scheduled to draw up a five-year plan by the end of this year to achieve a 10-fold increase in investment in startups. Yamagiwa will oversee the crafting of the plan. "He will be in charge of coordinating administrative work among government entities to create an ecosystem for startups that will be compatible with the world,...