Tokyo stocks end higher on upbeat earnings, capped by strong yen

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as sentiment was lifted by positive earnings from some Japanese companies, although gains were capped as the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 191.71 points, or 0.69 percent, from Friday at 27,993.35. The broader Topix index finished 19.80 points, or 1.02 percent, higher at 1,960.11. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, wholesale trade and rubber product issues.