Soccer: Japan's Doan makes impact in German Cup debut for Freiburg

Newsfrom Japan

Ritsu Doan made a big impression on his debut for Bundesliga outfit Freiburg on Sunday, sealing a 2-1 comeback win over Kaiserslautern in the opening round of the German Cup with a spectacular free kick in extra time. German Cup runners-up last season, Christian Streich's Freiburg side had their hands full away to second-division Kaiserslautern, who took a 1-0 lead through Marlon Ritter before halftime at Fritz-Walter-Stadion. Roland Sallai's late equalizer sent the game into extra time, with Doan taking over the contest and netting the winner in the 111th minute. The 24-year-old Japan winger ...