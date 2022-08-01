Japan's economic security law takes effect amid regional tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Part of a new Japanese economic security law came into force Monday to secure the stable supply of vital products including semiconductors and to support the development of crucial technologies amid heightened geopolitical concerns. The crucial part of the law, enacted in May, took effect ahead of other provisions as China's growing influence intensifies global competition in the high-technology field and with the security environment rapidly changing amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The latest part consists of two pillars -- reinforcing supply chains to stably procure vital products and fac...