Japan insurance giant to replace HQ with large-scale timber high-rise

Japanese insurance giant Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. said Monday it will begin preparations this year to replace its current head office with a high-rise building largely made of timber. The new building, which will be in central Tokyo and also house the new headquarters of its subsidiary Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., will be one of the world's largest using timber and will be completed in fiscal 2028, the firm and its subsidiary said in a press release. The building will be 100 meters tall and incorporate domestically sourced timber into its pillars, flooring and other areas such ...