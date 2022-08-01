China, Japan eye high-level exchanges to mark 50th anniv. of ties

Newsfrom Japan

China and Japan are arranging high-level exchanges to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral ties on Sept. 29, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday. China attaches "high importance" to commemorating the milestone in ties with Japan and is "ready to advance high-level exchanges and cooperation including at the ministerial level," Zhao told a press conference, adding teams on both sides have been working on possible visits of officials. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are planning to hold in-person talks on Thursd...