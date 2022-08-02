Tokyo stocks open lower on U.S. economy concerns, stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday as weak U.S. manufacturing data for July fueled concerns over the world's largest economy, while a stronger yen weighed on some export-related issues. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 262.79 points, or 0.94 percent, from Monday to 27,730.56. The broader Topix index was down 20.99 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,939.12. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining, and pharmaceutical issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 131.37-40 yen compared with 131.55-65 yen in New York and 132.55-...