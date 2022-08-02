Tokyo stocks fall in morning as yen hits 2-month high vs dollar
Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar to a level unseen over the past two months, weighing on exporter issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 443.94 points, or 1.59 percent, from Monday to 27,549.41. The broader Topix index was down 35.56 points, or 1.81 percent, at 1,924.55. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument, and machinery issues.