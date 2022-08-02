Tennis: Osaka hoping good vibes help her Silicon Valley Classic return

Newsfrom Japan

Naomi Osaka said Monday she is feeling positive and hoping her good vibe continues as she makes a return from an Achilles injury at her first tournament since the French Open in May. The former world No. 1 is a wild card entrant at the Silicon Valley Classic this week, having seen her singles ranking fall to 41st in the world. She remains the highest-ranked Japanese in women's singles, 59 spots ahead of Misaki Doi, but has faded from her once dominant position in the game. "I'm hoping to see if that (good) feeling stays," she told reporters at San Jose State University in San Jose, California,...