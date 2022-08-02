Soccer: Kamada double helps Frankfurt progress in German Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada scored a brace on Monday as Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt started the season strong with a 4-0 victory in the first round of the German Cup at Magdeburg. Kamada netted the opening goal from Filip Kostic's cross just four minutes in and Jesper Lindstrom deposited a right-footed shot on the rebound in the 31st minute as Frankfurt went into the break with a two-goal lead. Kamada then struck from the right side of the box just before the hour mark to make it 3-0, and substitute Lucas Alario added the fourth in the last minute of regular time. Eintracht...