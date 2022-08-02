Tokyo stocks end lower as yen hits 2-month high on U.S.-China row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday, weighed down by the yen's advance to about a two-month high against the dollar amid concerns over U.S.-China relations following reports that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 398.62 points, or 1.42 percent, from Monday at 27,594.73. The broader Topix index finished 34.62 points, or 1.77 percent, lower at 1,925.49. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument, and machinery issues.