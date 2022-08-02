Baseball: Angels knock back Ohtani trade offers before deadline

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Angels will not trade Shohei Ohtani before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, multiple U.S. media outlets reported Monday. With the Angels out of the playoff race, speculation had intensified about a potential trade for the Japanese two-way standout who will become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. Although several clubs are believed to have tabled offers for the 28-year-old reigning American League MVP, Halos owner Arte Moreno has not entertained the idea of a trade, according to the Orange County Register. Moreno is said to be reluctant to lose Ohtani at a time when fell...