Toyota subsidiary Hino engaged in emission data fraud since 2003

Newsfrom Japan

Hino Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp.'s truck-making subsidiary, falsified emissions data as far back as 2003, findings from a third-party inquiry commissioned by it showed Tuesday. The truck maker had previously admitted in March that it had submitted fraudulent emissions and fuel economy data to transport authorities since at least 2016, suspending the shipment of vehicles with engines for which the figures had been altered. The company submitted the third-party report to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on Tuesday, with President Satoshi Ogiso apologizing then, "We...