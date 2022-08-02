Baseball: Murakami makes home run history in Swallows' win

Munetaka Murakami became the first player in Japanese pro baseball to homer in five straight at-bats by going deep his first two times up in the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows' 5-0 win Tuesday over the Chunichi Dragons. Two days after homering in his final three at-bats, Murakami hit a first-run solo homer to the upper reaches of Jingu Stadium's right-field stands for his league-leading 38th of the season. "I was thinking of hitting four straight. Last night, I dreamed I hit a home run, so I went to the plate thinking it might happen," the 22-year-old said. "I was able to concentrate l...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News