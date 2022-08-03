Tokyo stocks open higher on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors bought some export-related issues on the yen's weakening against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 152.94 points, or 0.55 percent, from Tuesday to 27,747.67. The broader Topix index was up 3.29 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,928.78. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, machinery, and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 133.30-33 yen compared with 133.13-23 yen in New York and 130.82-84 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was qu...