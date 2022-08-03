Tokyo stocks rise in morning on weaker yen, U.S.-China row weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, lifted by some exporters on a weaker yen against the dollar, but the market was pressured by concerns over U.S.-China relations after the U.S. House of Representatives speaker arrived in Taiwan the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 146.24 points, or 0.53 percent, from Tuesday to 27,740.97. The broader Topix index was up 2.01 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,927.5. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, marine transportation, and machinery issues.