Baseball: Darvish earns 10th win as Padres grab headlines with trade

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish logged his 10th win of the year in a 13-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, reaching the benchmark for the first time since 2017. The Padres won the first game of the doubleheader at Petco Park after an eight-player trade-deadline blockbuster bringing stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego. Darvish (10-4) struck out seven over six innings, while allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. He received strong offensive support from a San Diego lineup that delivered two two-run homers and 19 total hits. The 35-year-old right-hander was pleased to...