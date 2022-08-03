Tennis: Osaka wins tough battle in 1st round of comeback tournament

Newsfrom Japan

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka made a winning return to the court on Tuesday, beating China's Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in a challenging first-round match at the Silicon Valley Classic. Coming back from an Achilles injury that kept her sidelined since her first-round exit from the French Open, Osaka had her hands full against the 19-year-old Zheng, who looked to match the four-time Grand Slam winner's power from the baseline. One break decided each of the first two sets before world No. 41 Osaka took control against her 51st-ranked opponent in the deciding set. Osaka, who received a wild card...