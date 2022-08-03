Tokyo stocks end higher on weak yen, capped by Pelosi's Taiwan trip

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as the yen's fall against the U.S. dollar lifted some exporters, but the gains were limited due to rising tensions between the United States and China over a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 147.17 points, or 0.53 percent, from Tuesday at 27,741.9. The broader Topix index finished 5.28 points, or 0.27 percent, higher at 1,930.77. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, wholesale trade, and insurance issues.