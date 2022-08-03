Nintendo April-June net profit jumps 28% thanks to weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. on Wednesday reported its group net profit of 118.98 billion yen ($890 million) in the April-June period, up 28.3 percent from a year earlier and marking the highest for a first quarter, boosted by a weaker yen. Operating profit declined 15.1 percent to 101.65 billion yen for the first quarter of the business year through March 2023 on sales of 307.46 billion yen, down 4.7 percent, the home-use game giant said. Nintendo booked a foreign exchange profit of 51.8 billion yen, which contributed to the company's bottom line in the reporting period, despite its sluggish sales amid a con...