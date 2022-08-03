Ministry orders KDDI to ensure no repeat of massive network outage

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's communications ministry on Wednesday issued an administrative order to KDDI Corp. demanding the company do more to prevent another network outage on the scale of the one that affected at least 30.91 million people last month. The outage lasted more than 60 hours and disrupted calls and mobile internet, banking systems, the transmission of weather data, parcel deliveries and network-connected cars. Communications minister Yasushi Kaneko the same day revealed a plan to launch a study panel with an eye to allowing telecom companies to access each other's networks at the time of an emergen...