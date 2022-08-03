Japan to seek record 5.5 tril. yen defense budget to beef up tech

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Defense Ministry will seek a record budget of over 5.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) for fiscal 2023 to strengthen its operational capabilities in space and cyberspace as well as the traditional domains of land, sea and air, government sources said Wednesday. The request, which could further balloon to 6 trillion yen once some unspecified costs are finalized, also reflects the ministry's desire to enhance its standoff defense capabilities and unmanned systems such as drones within the next five years, the sources said. Such capabilities enable forces to attack from outside the enemy's fir...