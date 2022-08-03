Baseball: Sasaki takes loss in return to duty

Newsfrom Japan

Roki Sasaki returned to league action for the first time in over a month, but was knocked out in the sixth inning and took the loss as the Rakuten Eagles beat the Lotte Marines 5-4 in the Pacific League on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Sasaki, who in April became Japan's youngest perfect-game pitcher, allowed five runs over 5-1/3 innings as his record fell to 6-2. A month after leaving his July 1 start when he broke a blister on his right middle finger, Sasaki was unable to locate either his forkball or the slider. He surrendered eight hits, all singles, while striking out five and walking none. ...