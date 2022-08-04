Tokyo stocks open higher on solid U.S. stocks, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, supported by solid gains in U.S. stocks overnight and the yen turning weaker from its firmer tone in recent days against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 205.39 points, or 0.74 percent, from Wednesday to 27,947.29. The broader Topix index was up 3.38 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,934.15. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by land transportation, service, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 133.94-95 yen compared with 133.80-90 yen in New York and 133.21-23 ye...