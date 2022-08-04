Nikkei rises in morning on firm tech shares, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index rose Thursday morning supported by firm high-tech shares though the market turned increasingly top-heavy as investors locked in recent gains. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 150.78 points, or 0.54 percent, from Wednesday to 27,892.68. The broader Topix index was down 1.45 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,929.32. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.