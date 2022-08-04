Baseball: Blue Jays' Kikuchi goes 4 innings in no-decision

Newsfrom Japan

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in four innings. Kikuchi, who struck out eight Tampa Bay hitters when he last pitched against them on June 30, had four strikeouts through the first two innings which he dominated, before losing some control in the third. A hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk loaded the bases in the third, and a sacrifice fly from Isaac Paredes plated the Rays' first run. Kikuchi surrendered a second run in the fourth, on Tay...