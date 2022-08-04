Nikkei ends higher on strong tech shares, U.S. jobs data in focus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended higher Thursday on strong technology shares, but investors refrained from trading aggressively ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data later in the week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 190.30 points, or 0.69 percent, from Wednesday at 27,932.20. The broader Topix index finished 0.04 point lower at 1,930.73. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal and pharmaceutical issues.