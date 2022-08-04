Japan to extend additional surveillance drones to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Japan said Thursday it will provide Ukraine with additional dozen or so camera-equipped surveillance drones to aid the country suffering aggression by Russia. Japan will also supply the war-hit country with several vans to be used for transporting personnel and food, the Defense Ministry said. The aid, which comes at the request of Ukraine, will be shipped as early as mid-August. In June, Japan shipped around 30 surveillance drones, which officials say are not considered defense equipment because they are for commercial use. Following Russia's military aggression in Ukraine in late February, J...