Baseball: Rookie pitcher leads COVID-hit Giants past Tigers

Rookie Iori Yamasaki pitched eight innings and singled in a run as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Hanshin Tigers 7-0 in the Central League to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday. The win at Tokyo Dome was Yomiuri's first since most of its roster became infected with the coronavirus. The Giants canceled six games due to a lack of players, only to return to action with back-to-back losses Tuesday and Wednesday. The Giants knocked out Aaron Wilkerson (5-5) in a five-run second inning, when the first-year Tigers import failed to record an out. Yamasaki, the sixth straight hitter to reach base,...