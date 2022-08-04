Baseball: Rookie pitcher leads COVID-hit Giants past Tigers

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Rookie Iori Yamasaki pitched eight innings and singled in a run as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Hanshin Tigers 7-0 in the Central League to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday. The win at Tokyo Dome was Yomiuri's first since most of its roster became infected with the coronavirus. The Giants canceled six games due to a lack of players, only to return to action with back-to-back losses Tuesday and Wednesday. The Giants knocked out Aaron Wilkerson (5-5) in a five-run second inning, when the first-year Tigers import failed to record an out. Yamasaki, the sixth straight hitter to reach base,...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News