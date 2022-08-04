U.S. trade deficit in June shrinks 6.2%, with exports at record high

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services shrank 6.2 percent in June from the previous month to $79.61 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. U.S. exports increased 1.7 percent to $260.80 billion, the highest since comparable data became available in 1992, while imports edged down 0.3 percent to $340.41 billion. By country, the U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan declined 18.2 percent to $4.59 billion. The trade deficit with China grew 17.1 percent to $36.95 billion, the highest since November 2018, and that with Mexico rose 3.6 percent to $10.97 billion, according to the depart...