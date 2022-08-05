Main events scheduled for Aug. 8-14

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Aug. 8-14: Aug. 8 (Mon) -- Balance of payments statistics for June and first half of 2022 to be released by Finance Ministry. -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for July to be released by Cabinet Office. -- SoftBank Group Corp. to release April-June earnings report. -- One month since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot by a lone gunman in Nara, western Japan. Aug. 9 (Tues) -- Memorial ceremony for victims of 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki to be held in Nagasaki. Aug. 10 (Wed) -- Bank of Japan to release preliminary corporate goods price inde...