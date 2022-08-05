Tokyo stocks open higher on tech share gains, eyes on U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday, lifted by gains in technology shares, but their upside was heavy as investors adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of U.S. jobs data due out later in the day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 49.24 points, or 0.18 percent, from Thursday to 27,981.44. The broader Topix index was up 3.75 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,934.48. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by iron and steel, precision instrument, and miscellaneous product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 132.63-65 yen compared with 132.88-98...