Nikkei near 2-month high in morning on robust tech shares, earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei stock index rose to its highest level in nearly two months Friday morning, driven by solid earnings by Japanese companies and firm technology shares that tracked overnight gains in the Nasdaq index. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 199.67 points, or 0.71 percent, from Thursday to 28,131.87. The broader Topix index was up 13.19 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,943.92. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by iron and steel, wholesale trade, and securities house issues.