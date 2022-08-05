Baseball: Ohtani homers twice, Angels go long 7 times in loss to A's

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani blasted a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Angels went deep a season-high seven times in an 8-7 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Scoring all of their runs on solo homers, the Angels earned a dubious club record for the most homers in a defeat, according to MLB.com. Ohtani showed no sign of fatigue after throwing 5-2/3 innings in the Halos' 3-1 loss to Oakland the previous day. The two-way star opened the scoring with home run No. 23 off right-hander Paul Blackburn (7-6) in the bottom of the first, lifting it 123 meters over left field at Angel Stadium. He launched N...