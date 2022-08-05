Japan farm exports in 2022 1st half hit record high as more dine out

Newsfrom Japan

The value of Japan's agricultural and seafood exports in the first six months of 2022 expanded 13.1 percent from a year earlier, marking a record high for the period, as waning coronavirus cases encouraged more people to eat out, government data showed Friday. Exports in the January-June period totaled 652.5 billion yen ($4.9 billion), supported by robust shipments to the United States as well as a weaker yen, according to the data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. A range of items also hit record highs, with exports of scallops climbing 67.8 percent to 38.7 bill...