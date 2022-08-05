Tennis: Osaka loses to Gauff in 2nd round of Silicon Valley Classic

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Silicon Valley Classic in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to American second-round opponent Coco Gauff on Thursday. Osaka struggled to win a break point until late in the match against world No. 11 Gauff, who built a 5-1 lead in the second set before the four-time Grand Slam winner mounted a comeback. The Japanese star saved seven match points as she clawed all the way back to 5-4 before Gauff closed it out with an unreturnable serve on her eighth match point. Osaka and the 18-year-old Gauff, who finished runner-up at this year's French Open, have two win...
