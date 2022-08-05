Nikkei ends at 2-month high on upbeat domestic earnings, tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended Friday at its highest level in nearly two months, gaining support from upbeat earnings of Japanese companies as well as robust technology shares that tracked overnight gains in the Nasdaq index. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 243.67 points, or 0.87 percent, from Thursday at 28,175.87. The broader Topix index finished 16.44 points, or 0.85 percent, higher at 1,947.17. On the top-tier Prime Market, advancers were led by iron and steel, food, and metal product issues.